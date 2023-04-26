(WAND) - As we head toward the end of April, cool weather will continue across Central Illinois.
After a chilly start, mostly sunny skies will warm us to around 60° Wednesday.
If skies stay mostly clear Wednesday night, another round of frost is possible as lows drop into the 30s.
Showers arrive later Thursday into Friday morning.
Highs will be in the mid-60s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Showery weather is expected this weekend with cooler temperatures Sunday with highs in the 50s.
While it'll be breezy Saturday, it'll turn rather windy Sunday and Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
