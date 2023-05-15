(WAND) - It'll be a cooler week across Central Illinois.
After severe storms this weekend with flash flooding, large hail, and damaging winds, a few showers are possible this morning.
More showers and a few storms are likely late tonight and early Tuesday. However, severe weather is not expected.
Highs today will be in the low-70s and mid-70s are expected for the rest of the week.
Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday.
Another round of showers and storms are likely Thursday night and Friday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
