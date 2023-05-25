(WAND) - Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Central Illinois today and tomorrow.
A cold front will give us a break from the heat after we topped out around 90° Wednesday.
Highs Thursday will be in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and a refreshing breeze. Lows tonight drop back into the 40s.
More sunshine kicks off the Memorial Day weekend Friday with highs in the upper-70s.
We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the low-80s.
By Memorial Day, heat and humidity starts to build again. Highs Monday will reach the mid-80s.
We'll be in the upper-80s to near 90° Tuesday and Wednesday.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday through Wednesday afternoon although most of us will remain dry.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
