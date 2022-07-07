(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will pick up some much-needed rain over the next couple of days.
One more hot and humid day is in the forecast today with highs approaching 90°.
Showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain, will move across the area this morning and we'll see more scattered showers this afternoon.
Another round of active weather moves through Central Illinois late tonight and early Friday.
With heavy rain likely through Friday, flash flooding is possible.
As we head into the weekend, it will become mostly sunny, and it will be less humid and not as hot.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
