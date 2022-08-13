(WAND) - Another pleasant start to the weekend with temperatures only in the 60’s to start the day.
A frontal system to the Northwest will slide through tonight, bringing the possibility of rain into Sunday morning.
Rain chances remains highest to the from the Bloomington to Mattoon line and points to the Northeast.
Showers and even a rumble of thunder are possible with this evening's rain chances, however, severe weather is not anticipated. Rain moves out early on Sunday morning leaving you with another beautiful day across Central Illinois.
