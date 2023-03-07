(WAND) - Central Illinois will experience much cooler weather for the rest of the week.
After topping out in the 60s and low-70s Monday, highs will be about twenty degrees cooler today.
It'll be rather breezy over the next seven days along with the cooler temperatures.
A light wintry mix is possible tonight and early Wednesday especially across the southwestern counties.
Widespread rain is likely Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Some snowflakes could mix in before the rain ends.
A weather system Saturday night and early Sunday could bring another round of light snow to Central Illinois. It'll be colder this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
