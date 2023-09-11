(WAND) - Cooler weather is in the forecast for most of this week for Central Illinois.
Ahead of a cold front today, highs could reach 80°.
A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and tonight. Rainfall amounts should be less than one-quarter of an inch, except under a thunderstorm.
Rain will depart the area late tonight or early Tuesday morning and skies will become mostly sunny by afternoon.
Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the low-to-mid-70s with lows in the upper-40s.
Slow warming takes place Friday into the weekend with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the 50s.
After the showers today, the rest of the week remains dry.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
