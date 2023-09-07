(WAND) - Several days of cooler weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois.
Plenty of clouds will fill our skies today and tonight as cooler air settles in. It'll be breezy today with highs in the mid-70s and lows tonight dropping into the 50s.
A few sprinkles or light showers are possible this afternoon.
Sunshine breaks through the clouds Friday with highs in the upper-70s.
The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and highs around 80° with lows in the 50s.
Our next chance of widespread rain arrives late Monday night into Wednesday morning.
Even cooler weather is expected after that rain.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
