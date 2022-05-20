(WAND WEATHER) - A cool down is on the way to Central Illinois.
We'll see one more hot and humid day today as highs warm well into the 80s. With the higher humidity, it'll feel even warmer.
Other than an isolated shower or two this morning, it'll be a windy and dry day.
Showers and storms are likely tonight, Saturday, and Saturday night. Some of the storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. Heavy downpours are also likely.
The wet weather should be out of Central Illinois by daybreak Sunday. It'll be much cooler with highs only in the 60s.
Pleasant temperatures stick around for much of next week with highs in the 70s.
Another unsettled wet period begins Monday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
