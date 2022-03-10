(WAND WEATHER)- Cooler weather is settling across Central Illinois today through the end of the week. Behind the Cold Front, light snow is expected to develop bringing the possibility of snow showers later today into tonight.
While the heaviest snow totals look to remain along I-72 and northbound, although snowfall chances along the I-70 corridor, increases tomorrow. Stormcenter Meteorologists are forecasting a widespread possibility of a dusting to 2”, with the understanding that there could be isolated pockets of heavier snow.
National Weather Service Lincoln and St. Louis have already issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the counties below that are shaded in purple. List below is the time the Advisory goes into effect and when they are set to expire.
Cass, Logan, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Sangamon, & Scott County – 3 PM Thursday until 6 AM Friday
Macoupin & Montgomery County – 12 AM Friday until 3 PM Friday
Fayette County – 6 AM Friday Until 6 PM Friday
After Friday’s snow event, we welcome more winter-like temperatures, as Saturday will start off feeling like it’s in the negatives, before seeing a high in the mid 20’s. The good news is the sunshine returns Saturday afternoon.
