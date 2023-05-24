(WAND) - Cooler weather is on the way to Central Illinois over the next two days.
However, we still have one more very warm day Wednesday before the cold front arrives this evening.
Highs will reach the mid-80s and it'll be rather breezy this afternoon. We'll drop back to around 50° tonight.
Plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low-70s Thursday and the mid-70s Friday. Overnight lows Thursday night will drop into the 40s!
It starts warming up again Memorial Day weekend. Highs around 80° Saturday will warm a few degrees Sunday and be in the mid-80s Monday.
Tuesday's highs could be the hottest of the season, so far, in the upper-80s!
An isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out Monday and Tuesday afternoons.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
