(WAND WEATHER) - Wet weather is in the Central Illinois forecast for the next couple of days.
Area farmers have enjoyed a long stretch of mostly dry conditions, but that's changing for today and tomorrow.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely today through Wednesday evening.
Some of the storms Wednesday could be on the strong to severe side.
Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday and it'll be breezy and cooler.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
