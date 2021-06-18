CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A cooling center on wheels for those experiencing homelessness during the hot summer months is ready to go!
Warren Charter is a driver for the Canteen Run, a volunteer program though The Salvation Army. Charter realizes the value of cool AC, especially during summer months. It's something many may take for granted.
"We all take for granted that when we go home, it’s up on the air conditioning and it’s very comfortable," Charter said.
Charter is working alongside The Salvation Army and Canteen Run to be able to provide the same comfort to those experiencing homelessness and have the opportunity to cool off during extremely high temperatures.
"We are providing a stationary cooling center so the bus will be running all afternoon and air-conditioning, so these guys have the opportunity to come and go as they'd like to sit down and chill for a little bit," Warren told WAND News.
He also mentioned bringing in snacks and ice cold water for those who pass by, trying to make the hot summer days a bit more bearable.
Warren said he is hoping to bring the bus around a couple days a week, depending on when The Salvation Army is not using the it. The cooling center is located on the Champaign Police Department's parking lot.
For up to date days on when the cooling center is set to be around, join the Homeless in Champaign FB page.
