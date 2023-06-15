CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): Cooling centers in Champaign are filling a critical need in the community as temperatures spike up to near 90's today.
Champaign has several shelters to turn to on hot days. One of them being the Strides Shelter. The shelter is in the formally CU at Home building on Washington street in Champaign. It's open from 8 am to 7 pm. Community relations coordinator Charlene Murray shares how they welcome anyone who needs to step inside.
"We welcome most anyone who needs to get off the streets. Our guests, of course, are welcome in the cooling center but then also the general community, general public, who might not have anywhere to go who are also unsheltered and have no where to go, they are also welcome here during the day." Murray tells us.
For other cooling centers in Champaign, you can head to the Salvation Army Daytime Cooling Center and homeless Veterans can call 217-278-9897. You can also go to public buildings during regular business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.