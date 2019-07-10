Central Illinois braces for another day of stifling heat
GV User

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -Wednesday is set to be blistering hot, and cooling centers will be open across Macon County.

Below is a list of places you can go to get cool.

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Mon-Fri 7:30-5 pm

Oasis Day Center

243 W Cerro Gordo, Decatur

7 days a week, 365 days a year

7 am-5 pm

Macon Co Dept of Human Services

707 E Wood St, Decatur

Mon-Fri 8:30 am-5 pm

Decatur/Macon Co Senior Center

1430 N 22nd St, Decatur

Mon-Fri 8 am-4 pm

Blue Mound Village Hall

229 N Railroad Ave, Blue Mound

Mon-Fri 8 am-4:30 pm

Forsyth Public Library

268 S Elwood St, Forsyth

Mon, Tues, Thurs 9 am-8 pm

Wed, Fr 9 am-5 pm

Sat 9 am-3 pm

Macon Community Center

10539 S Woodcock, Macon

Mon-Fri 7 am-3:30 pm

Warrensburg Village Hall

155 Main St, Warrensburg

Mon-Fri 9 am-4:30 am