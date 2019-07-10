DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -Wednesday is set to be blistering hot, and cooling centers will be open across Macon County.
Below is a list of places you can go to get cool.
Decatur Civic Center
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Mon-Fri 7:30-5 pm
Oasis Day Center
243 W Cerro Gordo, Decatur
7 days a week, 365 days a year
7 am-5 pm
Macon Co Dept of Human Services
707 E Wood St, Decatur
Mon-Fri 8:30 am-5 pm
Decatur/Macon Co Senior Center
1430 N 22nd St, Decatur
Mon-Fri 8 am-4 pm
Blue Mound Village Hall
229 N Railroad Ave, Blue Mound
Mon-Fri 8 am-4:30 pm
Forsyth Public Library
268 S Elwood St, Forsyth
Mon, Tues, Thurs 9 am-8 pm
Wed, Fr 9 am-5 pm
Sat 9 am-3 pm
Macon Community Center
10539 S Woodcock, Macon
Mon-Fri 7 am-3:30 pm
Warrensburg Village Hall
155 Main St, Warrensburg
Mon-Fri 9 am-4:30 am