DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lee Paige is feeling the heat.
During the hot afternoon hours, he would have nowhere to go if it weren't for the Oasis Day Center.
"You don't know the hurt we go through sometimes," he said. "You would be a fool not to come in here."
Paige is one of 160 people who took refuge in Oasis Thursday afternoon.
"There's a lot of places they could go," said program director Jeff Mueller. "But there's no place they could go and get the services that are so important to them."
Oasis connects each person who comes in with resources to find a job, housing and self-sufficiency. With heat indices creeping well into the triple digits, the Oasis is living up to its name.
"They're a vulnerable population," Mueller said. "Many of them could not handle the heat. We would have more deaths than what we might normally have."
Paige credits the Oasis with saving his life and he's now on his way to finding something he's been searching for, for a while — home.
"I would be very honored and very happy and overwhelmed," Paige said. "It would probably bring tears to my eyes."
The Oasis is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For a list of other cooling centers in Macon County, click here.