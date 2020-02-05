(WAND) - Coors Light is spreading the puppy love this Valentine’s Day with money for a new furry friend.
The beer company is stepping up to help you find that furry friend by helping you pay for the adoption fees. They want you to ditch the normal Valentine’s Day gifts and cuddle up with your four-legged friends.
"With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine's Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side," stated marketing manager Chelsea Parker in a company press release.
Coors Light will help pay for 1,000 dogs to be adopted between 12 p.m. CT on Feb 4 and 11:59:59 p.m. CT on Feb. 21.
Eligible participants can text "COORS4k9" and a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130.
After review, the first 1,000 eligible participants will be given $100 to apply toward their adoption fees.
See terms and conditions at www.promorules.com/PL013422 for full offer details.