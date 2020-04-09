(WAND) - COVID-19 has obviously had major impact on the physical health of many people, but the pandemic is also impacting the mental health of many.
"Any type of crisis can result in anxiety increasing," says social worker and Millikin University Professor Mary Garrison. "There are ways to manage our mental health while we're going through this"
Professor Garrison recently published an article with 10 simple steps to manage your mental health during the pandemic. Included on the list: creating a daily schedule and sticking to it, exercising, eating healthy, getting enough sleep, and volunteering. Garrison also advises consuming and sharing accurate information only from trusted news sources, and filtering out rumors, which can increase fear, anxiety, and worry.
"Listen to those experts," Garrison says. "You really need to find the (news source) where you're going to get that... Some of the stuff that's floating around social media is accurate, and some of it's not."
Garrison also says taking the time to reach out and connect with family and friends is important and physical distancing doesn't mean emotional distancing.
"We don't want to be emotionally distant," Garrison says. "We really need to connect with others... And then if we're that person, we need to be able to just be there and listen. Don't judge, just hear what someone's saying."
But if it's a mental health expert you prefer to talk to, the Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield, Illinois is starting a "cope line," beginning Monday, April 13.
"We understand there are a lot of people under a lot of stress related to the coronavirus outbreak," says Steven Roach, Executive Director, Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield, Illinois.
"We have therapists on staff that are standing by to talk to people and help them with coping skills."
The cope line is not formal therapy or counseling. It's a free public service, available for anyone in the community, regardless of their faith or their situation, who wants to talk with a therapist.
"Just an opportunity to talk to somebody highly trained in dealing with people that are in stressful situations, and that are there to listen empathically," Roach says. "We hope that the people, when they hang up, feel a lot better.
The Cope Line number is 217-321-8343 and it launches on Monday, April 13th.