DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Friday is the annual Cop on the Rooftop at event at Dunkin' Donuts across central Illinois.
Law enforcement agencies across central Illinois are participating in the annual event. In Decatur, agencies throughout Macon County are helping raise funds for Special Olympics of Illinois with the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
"Special Olympics is an outstanding organization," said Lt. Jeff Scheibly. "We have been in a partnership with them for years. It's all about the athletes."
This is the fourth year Macon County Sheriff's Department has participated in the event. Lt. Scheibly said it's something they look forward to each year.
"We get to interact with the community and just show them that we are officers, but we also have that fun side to us as well," explained Lt. Scheibly.
Jason Edwards is a student at Warrenburg-Latham and volunteers with Special Olympics of Illinois and encourages people to donate and raise awareness about the organization.
"To help people that don't get to really do stuff often and it's good to give back," said Edwards.
The event run from 5 a.m. to Noon at the Dunkin' Donuts in Decatur at 3016 N. Water Street in the Brettwood Village Shopping Center.