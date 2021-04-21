DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Corks & Forks is changing up its approach in 2021 and taking the event "on tour."
Instead of having the restaurants come to them, the Decatur Area Arts Council is encouraging people to visit their favorite local restaurants. It runs all day Monday to Saturday from April 19-24, 2021.
The public is encouraged to "dine in, take out (and) give back."
The event also features a raffle and online auction.
More information and details about how restaurants can sign up can be found in a PDF document attached to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.