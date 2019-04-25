DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Corks & Forks kicks off Thursday.
The annual fundraiser for the Decatur Area Arts Council will go from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel in the Holiday Hall.
This is the 19th year for the event.
Corks & Forks features participating restaurants and caterers offering samples of appetizers, entrees, and/or desserts, an expansive selection of wines from around the world, curated by Decanter Fine Wine & Spirits, and various raffles, games, and a silent auction.
The Corks & Forks VIP dinner was held Wednesday night with a "South American" theme.
This year's Corks & Forks hosts are Matt and Natalie Beck, and Kay and Prasanna Gowdar.
Tickets are $55 at the door.