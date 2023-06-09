MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The Cornbelt Fire Protection District was called out Thursday night for a fully involved house fire in Mahomet.
Crews responded at 10:20 p.m. to the 100 block of Carroll St.
"Fire crews arrived on scene in minutes and deployed several hand lines to bring the fire under control and protect surrounding homes," the department posted on Facebook.
Sangamon Valley Fire, Seymour Fire, Arrow Ambulance, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Mahomet Police, METCAD and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office all offered assistance.
