WASHINGTON (WAND) - The Senate failed for the second time to advance a major stimulus relief package Monday afternoon.
The nearly $2 trillion package was aimed at addressing the economic impact of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.
The largely party-line vote (with Republican for and Democrats against) was 49-46. 60 votes were needed to advance the measure for a final floor vote.
NBC News reports lawmakers are accusing each other's parties of holding up negotiations.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, "This body can't get its act together, and the only reason it can't get its act together is right over here on the other side of the aisle."
While Democrats and Republicans negotiated over the bill, the legislation now includes a number of changes requested by the Democrats.
Some of those changes include protections for workers and labor, new emission standards for the airlines and tax credits for solar and wind energy.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) insisted the parties are not as far apart when it comes to the bill as it may seem. "We're very close to reaching a deal - very close. And our goal is to reach a deal today."
Democrats argued Monday the current version of the package is too lax on corporate bailout rules.
In an effort to break the stalemate, Schumer met with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to discuss how to move forward. Mnuchin stressed the importance of the Senate passing something by the end of day Monday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the Senate Republican bill put corporations first.
A number of House members and senators are self-quarantined, because they have either tested positive or been in contact with someone who has tested positive to coronavirus.