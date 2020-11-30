DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two children critically injured in a Decatur house fire has died, investigators have confirmed.
Two children at ages 7 and 13 were hurt in the Sunday fire, which happened on West Main Street just west of Monroe Avenue. Fire officials said paramedics pulled a child out of the house. A second was found unconscious in the home.
The child who has died was a 13-year-old girl, per Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. She died at the HSHS St. John's Pediatric ICU after being transferred there from Decatur Memorial Hospital.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Authorities have not released a name of the 13-year-old victim.
