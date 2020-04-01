CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people have died from COVID-19 in Christian County, investigators said.
The news came in a Wednesday afternoon press conference, which involved a coroner's statement. The victims include an unrelated man and woman from Christian County in their 80s, both of whom had previously known confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Christian County Coroner's Office said the names of the victims will be withheld until family members are notified. Follow-up investigations along Illinois Department of Public Health protocol are being performed through local health department officials.
“Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and all the medical personnel who cared for both of these individuals," said Coroner Amy Calvert Winans. "Today is a tough day for many as these are not just two cases in Christian County, these are two people’s whose family and friends are suffering the loss of loved ones from this virus that does not discriminate. This is a reality that dying from this disease is here in our own community and that we need to do our part in stopping the spread.
Please use social distancing. Please stay home unless you really have to get the essentials. Wash your hands. You have heard it over and over. Stop the Spread. Save a life. Please do it for yourself. Do it for your family. Do it for our Community."
The county has 14 positive cases as of Wednesday afternoon. There are no new cases in the county. On Tuesday, Christian County had 48 people tested with 27 negative tests and seven still pending.
Two people who were hospitalized Tuesday are still hospitalized.