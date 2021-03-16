SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A 24-year-old man was killed in a Monday night Springfield shooting, officials said.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Tuesday the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, located in the 900 block of E. Griffiths Ave., by the coroner's office. The preliminary report from a Tuesday autopsy suggests the victim died from a gunshot wound.
Springfield police were called just after 9 p.m. Monday. The initial caller to 911 told dispatchers an unknown person had kicked down the back door of a home before the shooting.
Officers said they found the man on the back porch of the home with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
A homicide investigation s underway. Authorities are withholding the victim's name pending next of kin notification.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Springfield Police Department are investigating the death.
