DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A death investigation is underway after police found an adult’s body in Decatur. The coroner said the body was in an advance state of decomposition.
Officers say the person was found Wednesday near William and Stone streets. The only description they were able to provide was that the person is of adult age.
The scene was clear when a WAND-TV crew arrived at 7:50 p.m.
According to the Macon County Coroner, the person found was already showing signs of decomposition, meaning they had been there for sometime.
The coroner said there were no signs of acute trauma or penetrating trauma to the head, face, neck and chest.
An exact cause of death is pending toxicology testing.
The name of the person found was not yet released.