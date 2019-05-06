CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A woman has died after a Monday afternoon crash in Champaign County.
The woman killed was 42-year-old Champaign woman Ilsa L. Walden, according to a press release from Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. It says she was involved in a crash near the Cardinal Road and Rising Road intersection in Champaign County.
Walden was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1 p.m.
Northrup says Walden’s autopsy will be Wednesday. The crash remains under investigation by Northrup’s office and by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.