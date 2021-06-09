CHRISTIAN COUNTY- Sangnamon and Christian County Coroners confirm the death of two individuals involved in a two-vehicle crash in Christian County.
According to officials, Carl Adden, 95, and Isabelle Adden, 92, from Morrisonville were traveling north on Christian County 500E when they failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 500N striking the car of eastbound traveler Michael Lockwood 25, of Athens.
Upon impact, Carl was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 2 p.m. Wednesday by the Christian County Coroner.
Isabelle was airlifted to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 10:29 p.m.
Lockwood was uninjured during the incident.
The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation.
Both deaths are under investigation by the Christian County Coroner, the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
