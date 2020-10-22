PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - The death of a Paris man whose remains were found in the rubble two days after an apartment fire has been ruled accidental.
The update came from the Edgar County coroner's office Thursday evening. An autopsy on the victim, 54-year-old Larry P. Arrasmith, was completed Thursday morning at Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
The coroner said the cause of death for Arrasmith was a combination of thermal exposure, smoke inhalation and cardiac arrest. Investigators believe while the victim was trying to escape the apartment, he was overtaken by high temperatures and smoke, with the stress causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
Emergency responders were called out Monday just before 5 p.m. to a fire containing several apartments at 507 South Central Ave. in Paris.
All residents except Arrasmith were accounted for. They were unable to find Arrasmith.
