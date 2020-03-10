MACON, Ga. (WAND) - A baby boy in Georgia burned to death after being left near a space heater, officials said.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home on Bishop Rd. in Macon around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a child who was unresponsive.
The child was about 5 months old and had burns all over his body, the coroner said.
Deputies said the baby boy was found by the mom's boyfriend. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was found near a space heater in a room alone.
The baby's mom, the mom's boyfriend, and the boyfriend's brother were all home at the time and questioned.
The boyfriend is not the baby's father, deputies said.
An autopsy is scheduled to be done.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Division of Family and Children Services are working to get a timeline of what happened.
So far, no charges have been filed.