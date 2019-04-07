DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Monday autopsy revealed a shooting victim died from a gunshot wound.
Police say they were called to Feeling Lucky bar at 3775 North Woodford Street, at 1:39 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They found 32-year-old Marcel Whitfield at the scene with a gunshot wound in the chest.
Macon County Coroner Michael Day says that wound was the cause of death after completing an autopsy on Whitfield. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died after going into full arrest in the cardiovascular unit (CVU). Responders put him through a surgical intervention before he was moved to the CVU.
An inquest is pending Monday evening, Day says.
Police are continuing to investigate the murder and look for witnesses and a suspect in the case.