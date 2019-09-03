CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators released the name of a man killed in a deadly rollover crash.
Mahomet man Jeremy L. Holmes, 43, died in the crash, which occurred on Staley Road in Champaign. Preliminary autopsy information said Holmes might have gone through a medical emergency before the crash.
Champaign County deputies told WAND-TV the crash happened on N. Staley Road at a location north of Cardinal Road. They said a silver Ford Explorer with only one person inside of it was northbound on Staley when it left the road to the east.
Law enforcement said the car then went through a bean field and hit Norfolk Southern railroad tracks. It flipped onto its roof before stopping on the north end of the tracks.
Responders pronounced the driver, whose identity has not been released, dead at the scene. Deputies were called to the crash site at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday.
Other autopsy information is pending following additional testing and lab results.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.