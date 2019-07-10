EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have released the name of a man killed in an Edgar County crash.
The victim was 24-year-old Garrett T. Woltman. State police said in a press release he died at the scene of the crash.
ISP said a 1993 Mack Truck Tractor overturned on the passenger side after leaving Lower Terre Haute Road east of Midwestern Gas Road to the right "for an unknown reason" at 10:33 a.m.
The driver, 24-year-old Brett A. Bell, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said both people involved in the crash were not wearing seat belts.
The release said troopers cited Bell for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, improper operation of a commercial motor vehicle (no commercial driver's license) and failure to wear a seat belt.
The cause of death for Woltman is pending the results of a Thursday autopsy, which deputies said will be done by Terre Haute forensic pathologist B. Adeagbo, M.D.