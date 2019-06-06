SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators released the name of a man shot and killed in Springfield.
Coroner Cinda Edwards says Markies L. Jones, 35, was found dead inside of a vehicle Wednesday night in the 1600 block of S. 11th St. Responders came to the scene at around 9 p.m.
Preliminary autopsy results show Jones died from a gunshot wound. They say his death is consistent with a homicide in manner.
Lab tests are still pending.
Police are continuing to look to investigate and look for a killer. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311.