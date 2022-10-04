CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead and 2 others are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Champaign.
According to Champaign Police, at 5:48 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting around N. Third Street and Bradley.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Champaign man who had multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers on-scene gave the man medical aid with the help of the Champaign Fire Department. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
On Wednesday, the Champaign County Coroner identified the man as Rashaud S. Weatherall. According to the coroner, Weatherall was shot during a family party.
Minutes after the shooting, two more victims were taken to an area hospital by personal transport. One victim, a 20-year-old Champaign man, had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.
Additionally, a 28-year-old Champaign man had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot. Both remain in stable condition, according to Champaign Police. In addition to these injuries, three vehicles and one building were struck by gunfire.
CPD's initial investigation indicated that the victims were standing near Third Street when a vehicle approached the occupants and opened fire. The vehicle then fled the area.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. Police believe video footage may be of investigative assistance.
No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Future updates may be provided as they become available.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
This is a developing story, WAND will continue to update with the latest information.
