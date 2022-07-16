DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Coroner identified the St. Louis man killed in a crash.
According to the Macon County Coroner, Ray Gutherie, 57, died in a crash on West Mound Rd on Friday night.
Decatur Police said at 10:21 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Water St and Mound Rd in reference to a driver asleep at the wheel in a Chrysler 300.
According to police, while officers and members of the Decatur Fire Department were arriving on scene, the driver of the Chrysler 300 left the scene driving west on Mound Rd.
Police said the driver, a 57-year-old man from St. Louis, was 3-4 blocks west of the intersection by the time Decatur Police officers were able to attempt to catch up to it.
Decatur Police were not able to get close enough to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop or a pursuit.
Police said the vehicle headed west on Mound Rd at a high rate of speed.
When it got near the entrance to the Oakwood Estates, 1454 W. Mound Rd, the Chrysler 300 rear ended a 2017 Ford Escape that was driving west on Mound Rd.
Police said the Chrysler 300 then left the north side of the road continuing to travel west striking two trees and rolling over.
The 57-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, but later died at the hospital.
The driver of the Ford Escape, a 28-year-old man from Decatur, was not injured.
Police said there was no indication that the driver of the Escape was under the influence of alcohol. At this time, police said it is unknown if the driver of the Chrysler 300 was under the influence of alcohol.
Police believe based off the damage to the vehicles involved in the crash speed was a contributing factor.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.