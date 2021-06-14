CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a male involved in a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning.
Javier Sibley, age 20 years, of Champaign, Illinois was pronounced dead at 4:06 A.M. on June 12, 2021 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
Sibley died from a gunshot wound he received during this incident.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, June 14, and an inquest may be held at a later date.
Sibley’s death and the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.