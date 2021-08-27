DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A 21-year-old Danville man was pronounced dead Thursday evening, after suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim as 21-year-old Detario L. Johnson.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
According to police, at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, officers responded to the unit block of Bremer Ave for a report of a gunshot victim behind a residence.
Upon arrival, Danville Police Officers located Johnson with a gunshot wound to his chest.
He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
