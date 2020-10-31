DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified the woman killed in a deadly hit and run crash Friday night.
On Friday at 11:19 p.m. Decatur police were called to the Park City Mobile Home Park for a possible hit and run crash. When on scene police say they found Alisha Gordon, 27, dead in the street on Kent Avenue just west of Dolphin Court.
Police say evidence on scene showed the woman was ran over by the vehicle. The suspect vehicle had left the area by they time officers arrived.
Police have not released if any arrests have been made.
