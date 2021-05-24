SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County's coroner has released the name of an 86-year-old woman killed in a Springfield crash.
The crash occurred Friday at South Grand Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Responders took Springfield woman Margaret Knoepfle, 86, from the scene to Memorial Medical Center, where she died at 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
Springfield police and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office are investigating this crash.
