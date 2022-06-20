SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County coroner has released the identity of a 68-year-old women involved in a fatal crash on Saturday.
Coroner Allmon identified the woman as Mary Howland of Springfield.
Officials say Howland was involved in a motor vehicle collision near South 11th Street and East Stanford Avenue on Saturday.
Howland was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is still under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner, the Springfield Park Police and the Springfield Police Department.
