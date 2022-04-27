SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a bicyclist who died when a train hit him in Springfield.
The victim was 40-year-old Shane Reid, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. Allmon said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
This happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 6th Street and North Grand Avenue.
Preliminary autopsy results showed Reid died from multiple blunt force injuries.
Witnesses had reported Reid was on a bicycle moving eastbound and tried to go around crossing arms when the southbound Amtrak train hit him.
The Sangamon County coroner and Springfield police are investigating.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
