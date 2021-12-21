URBANA, Ill. (WAND)-Champaign County Coroner identifies the body found during a report of a home invasion in Urbana.
Coroner Duane Northrup identified the body of Trenton N. Jones, 27, of Champaign, IL.
According to the police, Urbana officers responded to a call at 7:23 p.m., regarding a report of a home invasion that occurred in the 900 block of N. Division Street.
Officers responded to the address and began conducting a safety sweep of the residence. During the search police discovered Jones lying on the floor in a bedroom inside the residence.
Police say Jones was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner reports Jones died from injuries sustained in the home invasion, and preliminary results show Jones died from combined stab and gunshot wounds to his chest.
Authorities say four people have been taken into custody pertaining to this case.Those persons will be charged in Champaign County court at a later date in relation to this incident.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing, and anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
