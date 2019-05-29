DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they found a body in Decatur Wednesday evening.
A death investigation is underway after the discovery happened in the 1300 block of Walnut Street. Decatur Police Department officers were unable to elaborate on what happened to cause the person’s death.
According to the Macon County Coroner, Kimberley Mashburn was found unresponsive in a pickup truck. The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the Mclean County Coroner's Morgue.
Decatur police continue to investigate this as a death investigation.