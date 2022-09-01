SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has identified an individual found in his vehicle near I-55 and Lost Bridge Trail.
Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at the scene of a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
According to the coroner the autopsy of Stambaugh showed he suffered minor blunt force injuries sustained in the crash and significant natural disease process.
The cause of death is pending additional studies at this time.
Authorities say there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
