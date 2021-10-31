CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed on Holly Hill Drive Saturday.
The coroner said Jadeen T. Moore, 19, was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m Saturday.
Police said Moore was shot in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive at approximately 3:53 p.m.
An autopsy is set for Tuesday. An inquest may be held at a later date.
The shooting is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.