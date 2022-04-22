DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner has identified the Decatur man killed in fatal crash.
Jason A. Mason, 53, of Decatur was pronounced dead at 6:06 a.m. Friday in the emergency room at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
According to the Coroner, Mason suffered massive head and extremity trauma from the collision.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of E. Eldorado.
Police said a white 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup was traveling west in the right-hand lane. A semi truck was driving east in the right-hand lane.
Officers said the pickup crossed the center line into eastbound traffic and struck the trailer of the semi-tractor.
Mason was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
The driver of the semi, a 57-year-old man from Carlyle, was not hurt.
It is unknown at this time, if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in this accident, police said.
The crash is under investigation. And a routine toxicology screen and inquest are still pending.
