DECATUR, IL. (WAND) - The Macon County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a Sunday evening crash as Daniel Smith of Decatur.
In a Monday news release, Coroner Michael Day said Smith, 46, was pronounced dead at 12:28 a.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital's intermediate care unit. Smith died of massive closed head injuries, according to Day.
Decatur police said at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a crash at the intersection of North Woodford Street and East Grand Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Smith unresponsive at the scene.
Investigators said Smith was driving his motorcycle east on Grand when he crashed into a car traveling North on Woodford. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The 30-year-old driver of the car was OK.
Police said Smith was not wearing his helmet. The intersection was closed for 4 hours while police worked to find out what happened.
Day said the crash is still under investigation by Decatur police's Fatal Accident Investigation Team. He also said routine toxicology testing for Smith is currently underway, and an inquest is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.