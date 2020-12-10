SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities identified a woman killed in a Thursday morning I-55 crash.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 25-year-old Keianna Watts was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Exit 100, which is just north of Sangamon Avenue.
Preliminary autopsy results found Watts died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
Troopers said she was driving north when she left the road to the left, went into the median, and rolled several times, and came to rest in the southbound lanes.
Watts was ejected from the vehicle.
A second crash happened when a semi going south could not avoid hitting the vehicle. The semi driver was not hurt.
The road was closed for about two and a half hours. It has since been reopened.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.